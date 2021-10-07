Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Veronika Hradilová
@vrsh
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bled, Slovenia
Published
on
October 7, 2021
Apple, iPhone 12 Pro
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Bled lake
Related tags
bled
slovenia
lake
bled lake
human
People Images & Pictures
HD Water Wallpapers
Nature Images
outdoors
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
land
vegetation
HD Ocean Wallpapers
sea
shoreline
waterfront
coast
Free pictures
Related collections
Trees
1,004 photos
· Curated by Tim Mossholder
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
outdoor
The Classics
66 photos
· Curated by Marce
classic
HD Grey Wallpapers
Vintage Backgrounds
Merry
152 photos
· Curated by Shawna Zylenko
merry
HD Holiday Wallpapers
Christmas Images