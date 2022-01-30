Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Vladimir Yelizarov
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
9d
ago
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
https://www.instagram.com/dr.jjoy/
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
hotel room
foam bubble
old phone
phone call
fashion woman
fashion girl
fashion model
woman in bath
beautiful lady
bath
bathroom
black woman
black girl
bathtub
tub
face
human
People Images & Pictures
skin
spa
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Feminine
51 photos · Curated by Aubrey Bray
feminine
Flower Images
plant
Hero
80 photos · Curated by Charbel
hero
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
Through a Rainy Window
132 photos · Curated by Susan Wilkinson
rainy
HD Windows Wallpapers
rain