Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Gabriella Clare Marino
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Self Portraits
Share
Info
Published
7 months
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Patiently waiting for whatever will happen next.
Related tags
self portrait
emotion
Feelings Images
Italy Pictures & Images
olive skin
patience
asleep
resting
resting time
pandemic fatigue
patiently
lying down
meditation
meditate
sleep
resigned
resignation
italian
italian woman
camouflage clothes
Public domain images
Related collections
What are you doing with your life
38 photos
· Curated by Varun Gandhi
human
HD Grey Wallpapers
apparel
People
325 photos
· Curated by Catherine van Warmerdam
People Images & Pictures
human
outdoor
spa
282 photos
· Curated by dan thorn
spa
human
Sports Images