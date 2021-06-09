Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Secret Travel Guide
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Jachenau, Bavaria, Germany
Published
on
June 9, 2021
iPhone 6
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Majestic lake in Jachenau, Bavaria, Germany.
Related tags
jachenau
bavaria
germany
Nature Images
slope
outdoors
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
land
panoramic
HD Water Wallpapers
peak
Grass Backgrounds
plant
wilderness
vegetation
countryside
People Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Light
56 photos
· Curated by Joshua Earle
Light Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
night
Beautiful Landscape Light
196 photos
· Curated by ideadad
Light Backgrounds
Beautiful Pictures & Images
Cloud Pictures & Images
The Minimal Collection
65 photos
· Curated by Kirill
minimal
HD White Wallpapers
HQ Background Images