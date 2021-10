Two eras of using wind energy in one photo: Sailing ship Fridtjof Nansen (built 1919) in front of a modern offshore wind park close to Danish port of Gedser. Using wind to create energy, mobility and transportation is long known. Today it gets a revival in creating renewable energy to protect our climate. Link to ship: https://de.wikipedia.org/wiki/Fridtjof_Nansen_(Schiff,_1919)