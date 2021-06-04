Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Sanjeev Bhambri
@wetrippytravels
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Punakha - Thimphu Highway, Khuruthang, Bhutan
Published on
June 4, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
bhutan
punakha - thimphu highway
khuruthang
paddy field
village house
terrace farming
mountain landscape
offbeat places
punakha
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
field
grassland
rural
Public domain images
Related collections
Adventures in Asia — Selects
135 photos
· Curated by WanderSnap
asium
building
HD Grey Wallpapers
Square Orientation
97 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
man
Bulbs
125 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb