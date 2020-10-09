Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Maxim Tolchinskiy
@shaikhulud
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
October 9, 2020
SONY, ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Waterplants pattern
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
Leaf Backgrounds
blossom
Flower Images
vegetation
lily
pond lily
araceae
Tree Images & Pictures
land
Nature Images
outdoors
Food Images & Pictures
vegetable
Backgrounds
Related collections
Split Screens
583 photos · Curated by Kelly Sikkema
outdoor
horizon
sea
Skateboard
123 photos · Curated by Charles Deluvio
HD Skateboard Wallpapers
Sports Images
skate
Memories of europe
76 photos · Curated by Liz H
europe
building
HD City Wallpapers