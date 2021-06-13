Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Marcel Ardivan
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Lake Toba, North Sumatra, Indonesia
Published
on
June 13, 2021
Panasonic, DMC-G7
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
from the top of the hill
Related tags
indonesia
lake toba
north sumatra
Nature Images
lumix g7
vista
panorama
lake
town
hills
Travel Images
land
outdoors
shoreline
HD Water Wallpapers
sea
HD Ocean Wallpapers
coast
HD Scenery Wallpapers
promontory
Public domain images
Related collections
Transportation
580 photos
· Curated by Jeremy Beck
transportation
Car Images & Pictures
vehicle
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor
The Wedding
253 photos
· Curated by Heather Dou
Wedding Backgrounds
bride
marriage