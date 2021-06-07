Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kalle Saarinen
@kallesaarinenmp4
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Tampere, Tampere, Suomi
Published
on
June 7, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Construction work. Shot on Ilford XP2 on a Voigtländer Bessamatic.
Related tags
tampere
suomi
HD Scenery Wallpapers
Summer Images & Pictures
streets
film
Tree Images & Pictures
element
building
street
analog
35mm
grain
grainy
b&w
crane
construction crane
lighting
Free stock photos
Related collections
Story telling
77 photos
· Curated by Todd Quackenbush
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Weddings
77 photos
· Curated by Jessica Kleine
Wedding Backgrounds
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
The Culturatti
30 photos
· Curated by Brittany Guerriero
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Art Wallpapers
HD White Wallpapers