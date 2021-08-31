Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Christopher Izquierdo
@chris_izquierdo
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Grindelwald, Switzerland
Published
6d
ago
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
switzerland
grindelwald
HD Snow Wallpapers
HD Scenery Wallpapers
grindelwald
ski town
swiss alps
resort
winter landscapes
ski resort
snow mountain
nature landscape
outdoors
Nature Images
Mountain Images & Pictures
mountain range
peak
ice
plant
Tree Images & Pictures
Backgrounds
Related collections
Collection #62: Tim Van Damme
10 photos
· Curated by Tim Van Damme
sea
HD Grey Wallpapers
Beach Images & Pictures
Into the Wild
398 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife
Texture
82 photos
· Curated by Vincent Langlois
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Pattern Wallpapers