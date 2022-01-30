Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Simanta Saha
@simanta_99
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Dhaka, Bangladesh
Published
8d
ago
Google, Pixel 5a
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Nature
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
dhaka
bangladesh
independence
bangladeshi
natures beauty
Sky Backgrounds
beautiful landscape
Tree Images & Pictures
plant
Palm Tree Pictures & Images
arecaceae
outdoors
vegetation
Nature Images
Free stock photos
Related collections
Buildings
196 photos · Curated by Zachary Spears
building
architecture
line
Collection #129: Ann Handley
7 photos · Curated by Ann Handley
bilberry
Fruits Images & Pictures
blueberry
Grass
124 photos · Curated by Shawna Zylenko
Grass Backgrounds
plant
HD Green Wallpapers