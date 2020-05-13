Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Yogendra Singh
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
May 13, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
People Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
happiness
group
corporate
male
man
work
manager
job
working
entrepreneur
young
indoors
teamwork
cheerful
portrait
adult
success
smile
Backgrounds
Related collections
People
3,197 photos
· Curated by Denise Petrey
People Images & Pictures
human
man
people
43 photos
· Curated by flavia cristina
People Images & Pictures
human
Women Images & Pictures
Ask-A-Pro App
52 photos
· Curated by Jason Centeno
businessman
human
entrepreneur