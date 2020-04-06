Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jéan Béller
Available for hire
Download free
Share
Info
Guangdong, China
Published on
April 7, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
A star-shaped cactus.
Related tags
guangdong
china
plant
Food Images & Pictures
Fruits Images & Pictures
cactus
Nature Images
outdoors
HD Wallpapers
spike
ouch
HD Art Wallpapers
Travel Images
plants
HD Yellow Wallpapers
HD Orange Wallpapers
meal
dish
sea life
Animals Images & Pictures
Free pictures
Related collections
Flowers
13 photos
· Curated by Jéan Béller
Flower Images
plant
china
Flora
120 photos
· Curated by Akira
flora
Flower Images
blossom
China
628 photos
· Curated by Kohei Ikeda
china
building
urban