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Aaron Burden
aaronburden
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duck swimming on body of water
Duck at Dusk
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 21, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GX1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
sunset
blue
bird
sunrise
river
orange
grey
lake
environment
reflection
fog
duck
peaceful
evening
colour
ripple
atmosphere
tranquil
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