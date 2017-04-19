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Adam Birkett
abrkett
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duck dip his head into the water
Monday feels
A map marker
Victoria Park Road, London, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
April 19, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5200
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
animal
autumn
orange
lake
leaves
leaf
duck
ripple
bird
london
fish
united kingdom
outdoors
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