Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Kelly Sikkema
@kellysikkema
Download free
Published on
July 2, 2014
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Cows Feeding In The Field
Share
Info
Related collections
Animals
50 photos
· Curated by BIG GREEN
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
wildlife
LOVE
36 photos
· Curated by Karmen Lizzul
Love Images
couple
People Images & Pictures
Animals
15 photos
· Curated by Hossein Lavi
Animals Images & Pictures
underwater
sea life
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
mammal
cattle
bull
farm
angus
Cow Images & Pictures
fence
fog
pasture
grazing
agriculture
livestock
graze
calf
wire
ear tag
field
Grass Backgrounds
Nature Images
Creative Commons images