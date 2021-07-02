Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Miriam G
@mimg
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
July 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
work
handwriting
text
hope
promise
power
powerless
motherhood
HD Bible Verse Wallpapers
Free images
Related collections
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers
Snow, Ice, and Winter
713 photos
· Curated by Michele Tokuno
ice
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
Mysterious landscapes
180 photos
· Curated by Murielle Hunt
Cloud Pictures & Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor