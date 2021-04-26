Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Hiring
3
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Chris Flexen
@chrisflexen
Download free
Share
Info
Published on
April 26, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Birch leaves in the sunshine in a forest.
Related collections
Fire
166 photos
· Curated by Katie Sweetman
HD Fire Wallpapers
Fireworks Images & Pictures
Light Backgrounds
highkey
71 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
highkey
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
Nature & Peace
154 photos
· Curated by Marijn Jonkhart
outdoor
united state
HD Blue Wallpapers
Related tags
veins
HD Green Wallpapers
birch tree
conservation
green leaves
environment
HD Forest Wallpapers
lush forest
climate change
Free stock photos