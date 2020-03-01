Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Pascal Meier
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Featured in
Editorial
Share
Info
Zürich, Schweiz
Published
on
March 1, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
stairs
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
zürich
schweiz
handrail
banister
spiral
coil
staircase
Free images
Related collections
B & W
68 photos
· Curated by garagarga
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers
Scenes
411 photos
· Curated by Sarah Carrier
scene
outdoor
HD Grey Wallpapers
MN
288 photos
· Curated by sarah john
mn
spiral
HD Grey Wallpapers