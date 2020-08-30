Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Alexandre Trouvé
@alexandretrouve
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Shanghai, Chine
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
shanghai
chine
Food Images & Pictures
asia
asian food
china
chinese food
plant
dish
meal
produce
vegetable
stew
bean
lentil
bowl
Free pictures
Related collections
Watercolour
64 photos
· Curated by Birmingham Museums Trust
watercolour
HD Art Wallpapers
painting
Collection #147: Offscreen Magazine
10 photos
· Curated by Offscreen Magazine
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #2: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
rock
outdoor
HD Blue Wallpapers