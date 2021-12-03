Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Diane Theresa Hendrick
@artemisdesign
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Ostermiething, Austria
Published
on
December 3, 2021
NIKON, COOLPIX P900
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
ostermiething
austria
european birds
natural world
grünfink
vogel
greenfinch
Summer Images & Pictures
Spring Images & Pictures
brid
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
finch
canary
Free stock photos
Related collections
Summer Tones
155 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
Summer Images & Pictures
Beach Images & Pictures
People Images & Pictures
Unsplash Top 25: Most Downloaded Photographers of 2018 | Q1
19 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
portrait
Shades of White
75 photos
· Curated by Claire Satera
HD White Wallpapers
architecture
HQ Background Images