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dan carlson
dan_carl5on
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droplets on green leaf
Dew on a dark green leaf
A map marker
Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness, Ely, United States
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Published on
November 4, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
Panasonic, DMC-GH4
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
green
rain
trees
grey
lake
leaves
leaf
morning
storm
water wallpaper
macro
water background
drop
raindrop
dew
closeup
raindrops
drops
freshness
Non-copyrighted images
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