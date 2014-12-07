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Matthew Brodeur
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dried tree leaves
Ready to fall
Calendar outlined
Published on
December 7, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D200
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
forest
dark
winter
autumn
trees
grey
growth
leaves
blur
bokeh
falling
woodland
dead
branch
autumnal
dead leaves
selective focus
dried
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