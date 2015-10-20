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Annie Spratt
anniespratt
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dried leaves on gray bench
autumn leaves
A map marker
New Forest National Park, United Kingdom
Calendar outlined
Published on
October 20, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-T1
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
autumn
autumn wallpaper
fall
wood
grey
leaves
park
bench
autumn background
fallen leaves
brown leaves
united kingdom
new forest national park
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