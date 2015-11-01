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Jan Tielens
jtlns
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dried leaf
Signs of Fall
Calendar outlined
Published on
November 1, 2015 (UTC)
Camera
OLYMPUS IMAGING CORP., E-M5MarkII
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
blue
green
autumn
fall
orange
leaves
leaf
yellow
brown
macro
leave
closeup
season
leaf veins
color changing
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