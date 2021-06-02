Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Jeremy Zero
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
June 2, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
SLN Nickel Processing Plant - Noumea, New Caledonia
Related tags
factory
refinery
resource
supply
industry
industrial
refine
pollution
nickel
mining
noumea
new caledonia
processing plant
plant
view
rare earth
element
aerial
drone
building
Free stock photos
Related collections
Holy cow, the colors!
502 photos
· Curated by Erin Phillips
HD Color Wallpapers
plant
Flower Images
Bulbs
125 photos
· Curated by FORQY WordPress Themes
bulb
Light Backgrounds
lightbulb
Into the Wild
397 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
wild
Animals Images & Pictures
wildlife