woman in yellow dress standing on stairs
An 11th-century Japanese writer and lady-in-waiting, Shikibu’s early talent for Chinese allowed her to become fluent in the language to an extent unusual for women of the period. Her novel The Tale of Genji is widely regarded as a masterpiece. Title: Ishiyama no tsuki Stampă Luna la Ishiyama-Doamna Murasaki. Creator: Tsukioka, Yoshitoshi. Institution: National Library of Romania Provider: National Library of Romania. Providing Country: Romania. Public Domain. Source: https://www.europeana.eu/item/9200424/oai_digitool_bibnat_ro_162165

