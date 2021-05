The Agfa ISO-RAPID I was an all-mechanic viewfinder camera for Agfa’s Rapid film system. Introduced in 1965 has a simple fix-focus meniscus lens, an Agfa Isinar f/8 42mm, in a Parator shutter (Camera-wiki.org). The Iso-Rapid Ic was similar to the Agfa Iso-Rapid I but with a socket for flashcubes.