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Isaac Moore
ballistic
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dog holding ball
Fetch!
A map marker
Great Falls, United States
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Published on
July 17, 2017 (UTC)
Camera
Canon, EOS 5D Mark III
Safety
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
dog
animal
grey
pet
blur
bokeh
ball
canine
perro
united states
mammal
collie
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