Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Benjamin Wainman
@benwainman
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
June 17, 2020
NIKON D3400
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Alpaca
Related tags
Brown Backgrounds
mammal
llama
Animals Images & Pictures
alpaca
wildlife
Giraffe Images & Pictures
Birds Images
fence
zoo
Free stock photos
Related collections
Patterns
485 photos
· Curated by Sarah Bowman
HD Pattern Wallpapers
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
Hiking Adventure
51 photos
· Curated by Hitsch Meyer
adventure
hiking
outdoor
Architecture
42 photos
· Curated by Naoufal Kadhom
architecture
building
HD Windows Wallpapers