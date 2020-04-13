Go to Eric BARBEAU's profile
@ericbarbeau
Download free
green grass field near mountain during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Shizhao, Zhuqi Township, Chiayi County, Taiwan
Published on FUJIFILM, X-T30
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Tea plantations

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

taiwan
shizhao
zhuqi township
chiayi county
plantation
HD Blue Wallpapers
tea
tea plantation
mount
Mountain Images & Pictures
valley
alishan
HD Green Wallpapers
horizon
Landscape Images & Pictures
Tree Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
countryside
hill
Creative Commons images

Related collections

tensmaker
14 photos · Curated by unipad dm
tensmaker
Sports Images
human
countryside
21 photos · Curated by Chistiane Neumann
countryside
outdoor
hill
BabooTea
4 photos · Curated by Victorien Duplessy
babootea
grassland
field
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking