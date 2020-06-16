Unsplash Home
Egor Myznik
Travel
Yvoire, Ивуар, Франция
Published
on
June 16, 2020
An old hotel near the lake.
yvoire
ивуар
франция
building
architecture
france
haute-savoie
ancient
hotel
facade
masonry
lake
fence
tile
sign
street
gate
