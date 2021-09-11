Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lay Naik
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Auli, Uttarakhand, India
Published
on
September 11, 2021
Canon, EOS 1500D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
auli
uttarakhand
india
himalayas mountains
himalayan mountains
himalaya
Mountain Images & Pictures
Nature Images
outdoors
mountain range
peak
Free pictures
Related collections
Overseen
227 photos · Curated by Laura Ockel
overseen
Food Images & Pictures
table
Mountains
101 photos · Curated by Daniel Mayo
Mountain Images & Pictures
rock
outdoor
The Colour Purple
62 photos · Curated by Claire Satera
colour
HD Purple Wallpapers
HQ Background Images