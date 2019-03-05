Go to Sander Dalhuisen's profile
@sanderdalhuisen
Download free
men dancing under spot light
men dancing under spot light
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Walking around Sydney Mardi Gras 2019 capturing this special event. The Sydney Gay & Lesbian Mardi Gras is one of Australia’s biggest tourist drawcards, with the parade and dance party attracting many international and domestic tourists. It is New South Wales’ second-largest annual event in terms of economic impact, generating an annual income of about A$30 million for the state. The event grew from gay rights parades held annually since 1978 and has been a major help in passing the same-sex marriage legislation in Australia on 9 December 2017.

Related collections

Shadows & Silhouettes
273 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
shadow
silhouette
Cloud Pictures & Images
Fall
149 photos · Curated by Valeri Azevedo
Fall Images & Pictures
HD Autumn Wallpapers
plant
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking