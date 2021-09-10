Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Cande cop
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
September 10, 2021
Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
daisies
daisy
Flower Images
blossom
petal
asteraceae
aster
anther
pollen
Public domain images
Related collections
London calling
139 photos
· Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
Green
261 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
Textures
70 photos
· Curated by Allison Dupuis
Texture Backgrounds
HQ Background Images
HD Color Wallpapers