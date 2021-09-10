Go to Cande cop's profile
Available for hire
Download free
white daisy in bloom during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Published on Canon, EOS 5D Mark II
Free to use under the Unsplash License

Browse premium images on iStock

Save 20% with code UNSPLASH20

Related tags

plant
daisies
daisy
Flower Images
blossom
petal
asteraceae
aster
anther
pollen
Public domain images

Related collections

London calling
139 photos · Curated by Angie Muldowney
london
building
HD City Wallpapers
Green
261 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Green Wallpapers
plant
flora
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking