Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Priyansu Das
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Kolkata, West Bengal, India
Published
on
August 30, 2020
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Book addict
Related tags
kolkata
west bengal
india
perspective
organisation
Book Images & Photos
book lovers
flatlay
shot on phone
xiaomi
bookworm
indian
feluda
satyajit
Texture Backgrounds
HD Pattern Wallpapers
People Images & Pictures
human
text
advertisement
Free pictures
Related collections
Apple Watch
15 photos
· Curated by Crew
HD Apple Watch Wallpapers
HD Screen Wallpapers
technology
Together
48 photos
· Curated by Aaron Burden
together
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Top 100 Most Downloaded Photos of 2017
79 photos
· Curated by Unsplash Archive
HQ Background Images
HD Wallpapers
blog