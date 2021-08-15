Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ksenia Ezhova
@ksenia_ezhova
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
St Petersburg, Russia
Published
on
August 15, 2021
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D5100
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
st petersburg
russia
architecture
dome
building
metropolis
urban
HD City Wallpapers
town
tower
spire
steeple
Free pictures
Related collections
Apple x Unsplash
9 photos · Curated by Unsplash Archive
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
Collection #51: Dave Morin
10 photos · Curated by Dave Morin
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor
People Images & Pictures
Just Add Words
106 photos · Curated by Tracy Saunders
HQ Background Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
HD Wallpapers