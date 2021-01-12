Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Markus Winkler
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published on
January 12, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
The three layers of a disposable surgical mask from China
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
china
surgical mask
covid-19
corona
disposable
fpp2
mask duty
pandemic
Health Images
transmission
respiratory protection
respiratory mask
anatomy
cotton
ppg
infection
protective mask
mask
non-woven
Backgrounds
Related collections
My first collection
55 photos
· Curated by Joan Hanton
hand
human
connection
Corona Covid-19 Masks
49 photos
· Curated by Markus Winkler
covid-19
corona
mask
Masks
11 photos
· Curated by Heather Jauquet
mask
face mask
covid19