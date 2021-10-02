Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
David Becker
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
18d
ago
ILCE-7M3
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
egg
Food Images & Pictures
sweets
confectionery
pastry
dessert
bread
Donut Images & Pictures
icing
cream
Cake Images
creme
bagel
bakery
shop
Public domain images
Related collections
Couple
42 photos
· Curated by Frida Yáñez
couple
People Images & Pictures
Love Images
Luminescence
4 photos
· Curated by Thought Catalog
luminescence
Book Images & Photos
Light Backgrounds
Nordic Countries
60 photos
· Curated by Petter Polson
HD Grey Wallpapers
sweden
outdoor