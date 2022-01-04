Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ramil B.
@_ramil_x
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
20d
ago
NIKON CORPORATION, NIKON D3200
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
waterfowl
outdoors
HD Water Wallpapers
duck
ripple
mallard
Public domain images
Related collections
Earth is awesome
112 photos
· Curated by Luke Chesser
Earth Images & Pictures
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
Divine Mother Earth
69 photos
· Curated by Gabby Orcutt
Earth Images & Pictures
plant
HD Green Wallpapers
Collection #96: Brad Smith
7 photos
· Curated by Brad Smith
HD Wallpapers
HQ Background Images
outdoor