Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Ansgar Scheffold
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Slovenia
Published
on
November 3, 2021
SONY, ILCE-7M2
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Alpine salamander in the slovenian alps.
Related tags
slovenia
salamandra atra
salamander
julian alps
slovenian alps
alps
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Vegan
16 photos
· Curated by p j
vegan
vegetable
Fruits Images & Pictures
books, libraries, paper
220 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
Paper Backgrounds
library
Book Images & Photos
Male Friendship
54 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Friendship Images
male
friend