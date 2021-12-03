Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Yevgeniy Mironov
@fottolok
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Apple, iPhone XR
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
silhouette
finger
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Wood Wallpapers
Creative Commons images
Related collections
People & Portraits
340 photos
· Curated by Kirill
portrait
People Images & Pictures
Women Images & Pictures
Collection #97: Zoltan Levay
9 photos
· Curated by Zoltan Levay
building
HD Windows Wallpapers
rock
Winter Is Coming
191 photos
· Curated by Andrew Neel
Winter Images & Pictures
HD Grey Wallpapers
outdoor