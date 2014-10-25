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Jay Wennington
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Food & Drink
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dish on white ceramic plate
Gourmet meal and white wine
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Published on
October 25, 2014 (UTC)
Camera
FUJIFILM, X-Pro1
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Free to use under the
Unsplash License
food
female
wine
hand
glass
bread
salad
glasses
salmon
meal
food background
plate
food and drink
dinner table
dining
dish
eat
diner
gastronomy
tableware
Creative Commons images
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