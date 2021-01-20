Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
James Wainscoat
@tumbao1949
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 20, 2021
Canon, EOS 7D
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Browse premium images on iStock
Save 20% with code
UNSPLASH20
Related tags
plant
anther
Flower Images
blossom
petal
geranium
pollen
poppy
Public domain images
Related collections
Tokyo
72 photos
· Curated by Fanny Delahaye
tokyo
japan
building
blue hour
200 photos
· Curated by manu schwendener
HD Blue Wallpapers
Light Backgrounds
Sunset Images & Pictures
Collection #14: Crew
10 photos
· Curated by Crew
outdoor
sea
Brown Backgrounds