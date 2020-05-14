Go to Jared Lisack's profile
@jredl
Download free
green grass field under blue sky during daytime
green grass field under blue sky during daytime
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Tegallalang Rice Terrace, Jalan Raya Tegallalang, Tegallalang, Gianyar, Bali, Indonesia
Published on Free to use under the Unsplash License

Rice terrace in Bali, Indonesia.

Related collections

Human-made
56 photos · Curated by Mary Pat Campbell
human-made
building
architecture
Flowers Contained
1,078 photos · Curated by Jackie Ramirez
Flower Images
plant
vase
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking