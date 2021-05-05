Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
🏆
Unsplash
Awards
Log in
Submit
a photo
Neil de Souza
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Bath, United Kingdom
Published
on
May 5, 2021
NIKON D810
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Related tags
HD Grey Wallpapers
bath
united kingdom
street photography
architecture photography
perspective view
tower
architecture
building
spire
steeple
roof
bell tower
urban
Creative Commons images
Related collections
Pools
26 photos
· Curated by Yuri Druchinin
pool
swimming pool
HD Blue Wallpapers
The Ocean In Your Mind
221 photos
· Curated by Raphael Funck
outdoor
HD Wallpapers
HD Grey Wallpapers
Arcade
804 photos
· Curated by Leo Ara
arcade
People Images & Pictures
portrait