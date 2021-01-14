Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Unsplash
Photos for everyone
Brands
Explore
Blog
Submit
a photo
Login
Join free
Rolf Schmidbauer
@rolf_schmidbauer
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
on
January 14, 2021
Free to use under the Unsplash License
Vogel im Winter
Related tags
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
HD Snow Wallpapers
bird in winter
Nature Images
outdoors
robin
ice
Brown Backgrounds
insect
invertebrate
Winter Images & Pictures
Public domain images
Related collections
Birds
221 photos
· Curated by Jennifer Canter
Birds Images
Animals Images & Pictures
plant
WIP - Artifice
797 photos
· Curated by Flame Shukkonso
HD Wallpapers
outdoor
HD Abstract Wallpapers
painting inspiration
29 photos
· Curated by Jenny Thalheim
Animals Images & Pictures
Birds Images
Brown Backgrounds