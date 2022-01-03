Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
Lucas D.
@alfox
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Published
8d
ago
Canon, EOS 6D Mark II
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
Related tags
montblanc
mont
blanc
montre
watch
macro
wristwatch
tower
architecture
building
clock tower
Public domain images
Related collections
Diverse Women
396 photos
· Curated by Oree Virtual
Women Images & Pictures
Girls Photos & Images
People Images & Pictures
Urban perfection
159 photos
· Curated by Daria Nepriakhina
urban
building
architecture
Vintage
132 photos
· Curated by Laura Ockel
Vintage Backgrounds
old
Light Backgrounds