Go to The Chuqur Studio's profile
Available for hire
Download free
child in red and yellow knit cap
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Kabul, Afghanistan
Published on iPhone 8 Plus
Free to use under the Unsplash License

A little girl

Related collections

Faces From Around the World
480 photos · Curated by Rebekah Thompson
face
human
People Images & Pictures
Portraits
3 photos · Curated by Liesl Shipard
portrait
human
finger
Afghanistan
2 photos · Curated by Bethany Zwag
afghanistan
clothing
human
TrackingTrackingTrackingTracking