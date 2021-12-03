Unsplash Home
Unsplash Home
Explore
Advertise
Blog
Log in
Submit
a photo
vatra voda
Available for hire
Download free
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
– –– ––––
––– – ––– – –
Share
Info
Pushkar, Rajasthan, India
Published
on
December 3, 2021
Free to use under the
Unsplash License
A black winged stilt in Pushkar Lake, November 2021
Related tags
pushkar
rajasthan
india
Birds Images
black winged stilt
gajpaun
Birds Images
lake
Nature Images
HD Wallpapers
Landscape Images & Pictures
HD Backgrounds
Animals Images & Pictures
stork
waterfowl
beak
Free stock photos
Related collections
Collection #191: Kevin Rose
7 photos
· Curated by Kevin Rose
Flower Images
HD Grey Wallpapers
Birds Images
Different Perspective
46 photos
· Curated by Robert Milos
outdoor
Cloud Pictures & Images
HQ Background Images
don't go chasing waterfalls
94 photos
· Curated by rebelsinceday1
HD Waterfall Wallpapers
outdoor
rock